Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0%

FI opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.