Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF $ROBT

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $553.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.