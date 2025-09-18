Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SMCI opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

