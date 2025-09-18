Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 164.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,284,000 after buying an additional 247,519 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,723,000 after buying an additional 87,719 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 40.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 767,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ATR opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

