Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

