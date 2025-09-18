Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF $BITS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BITS opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a P/E ratio of -183.46 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -3,790.20%.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

