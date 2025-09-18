Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 242.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $555.31 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.42 and a 52 week high of $571.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

