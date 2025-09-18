Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases New Stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

BUFF opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

