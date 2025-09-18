Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE OMC opened at $76.68 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

