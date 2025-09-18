Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 190.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

