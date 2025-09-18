Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 3,057 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $266.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.59.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

