Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 6,849 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 $UWM

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UWM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 924.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 11.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $45.52 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $51.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.30.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

