Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 13.3%

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 2.72. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 65,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $447,760.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,041,126.92. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $193,619.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,005,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,855,975.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,203 shares of company stock worth $772,044. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Amprius Technologies Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

