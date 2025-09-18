TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TTE opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $69.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Get Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.