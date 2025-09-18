TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $728.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 193.29, a quick ratio of 193.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

