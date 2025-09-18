TPG RE Finance Trust’s (TRTX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citizens Jmp downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

TRTX stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 193.29, a quick ratio of 193.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 140,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 68,116 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

