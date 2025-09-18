Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 156,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 121.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $717.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

