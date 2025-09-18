Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SU opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4135 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.