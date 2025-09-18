Trane Technologies plc $TT Stock Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $398.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.51. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

