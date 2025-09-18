Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 362.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,295 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $133,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,808.32. The trade was a 79.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $510,430.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,800. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TNL opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.