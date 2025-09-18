Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

