Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.14 ($4.92) and traded as low as GBX 358 ($4.88). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 369 ($5.03), with a volume of 247,332 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tristel to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 385 to GBX 400 in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 400.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tristel
Tristel Trading Up 2.5%
Tristel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tristel
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.