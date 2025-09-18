Triumph Capital Management Acquires 89 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $141.79 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.71 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

