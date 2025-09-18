Triumph Capital Management Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Triumph Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $173.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $186.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.