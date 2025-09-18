Triumph Capital Management Has $40,000 Stock Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. $SANA

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $722.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.