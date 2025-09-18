Triumph Capital Management Makes New $214,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 107,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CALF stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.