Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 194.5% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in American International Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

