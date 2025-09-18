Triumph Capital Management Sells 4,285 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. $IEP

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.5%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.60%.

IEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

