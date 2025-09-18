Triumph Capital Management Sells 9,887 Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. $ECO

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,466,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $978.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 133.97%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

