TruBridge, Inc. $TBRG Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TruBridge were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBRG. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in TruBridge by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in TruBridge during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TruBridge during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TruBridge during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TruBridge during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

TBRG stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $312.66 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

