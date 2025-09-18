True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.29. True Nature shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 62,309 shares trading hands.
True Nature Trading Up 21.2%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.
About True Nature
True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.
