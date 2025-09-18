Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.