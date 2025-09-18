Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,453.10. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $91,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,587.56. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,815 shares of company stock valued at $409,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 114.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at $1,942,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,645,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,821,000 after purchasing an additional 145,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 18,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

