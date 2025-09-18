Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAPP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rapport Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rapport Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPP stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $959.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Rapport Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, COO Cheryl Gault sold 5,000 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $191,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 171,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,000.24. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 426,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,399,630. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 91,980.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 1,151.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Stories

