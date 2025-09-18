Truist Financial Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $22.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $734.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 0.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarun Lal bought 8,060 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $251,955.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,955.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,427.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,974.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

