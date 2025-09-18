U.S. Bancorp $USB Stake Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,481,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $49.58 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

