UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Price

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,008,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 129.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,261,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,585,000 after buying an additional 1,276,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $53,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after buying an additional 1,261,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.