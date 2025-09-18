UBS Group Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $160.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $169.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

EXR opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average of $145.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The business had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $1,058,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 205.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,265 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $257,917,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,950,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,632,000 after buying an additional 1,048,685 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,180,000 after buying an additional 956,500 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

