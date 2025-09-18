Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.94 and traded as high as $42.46. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 80,706 shares traded.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $576.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.