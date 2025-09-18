Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.94 and traded as high as $42.46. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 80,706 shares traded.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $576.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.02.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
