UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Down 31.3% in August

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,200 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UTime Stock Performance

Shares of UTime stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

