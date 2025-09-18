UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Down 31.3% in August

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,200 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
UTime Stock Performance
Shares of UTime stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.
About UTime
