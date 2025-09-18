VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF $CLOB Shares Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Balefire LLC owned 0.62% of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOB. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Independence Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $452,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Get VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA CLOB opened at $50.82 on Thursday. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Profile

The VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity that are rated between AA+ and BB-. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.