Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2,612.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $396.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.74 and its 200-day moving average is $347.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $399.06. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

