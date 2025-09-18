Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

