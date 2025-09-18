Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Holdings Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $249.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.98 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.