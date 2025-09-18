Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II $NCZ Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $3,101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $703,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

