Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Financial Survey

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Academy Sports and Outdoors 6.21% 18.47% 7.21% Vision Marine Technologies -1,016.64% -122.13% -82.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Academy Sports and Outdoors and Vision Marine Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 9 9 0 2.50 Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus price target of $58.78, indicating a potential upside of 26.19%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

53.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Vision Marine Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Academy Sports and Outdoors $5.93 billion 0.52 $418.45 million $5.34 8.72 Vision Marine Technologies $2.79 million 0.52 -$10.33 million ($281.54) -0.01

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies. Vision Marine Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Academy Sports and Outdoors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vision Marine Technologies has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats Vision Marine Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment. Its sports and recreation division offers fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition supplies; team and specialty sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, backpacks, and sports bags; recreation products, which includes patio furniture, outdoor cooking, trampolines, play sets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as wheeled goods including bicycles, skateboards, and other ride-on toys; and electronics and watches, as well as front-end products, such as consumables, batteries, etc. The company's apparel division provides outdoor and seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor, and athletic apparel; sporting and fitness apparel; and professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories. Its footwear division offers casual shoes, slippers, seasonal footwear, and socks; work and western boots, shoes, and hunting footwear; boys and girls footwear; athletic footwear, such as running shoes, athletic lifestyle, and training shoes; and team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats. The company also provides its products through website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers, retail customer, boat clubs, and boat rental operations. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

