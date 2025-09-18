Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,473 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vital Farms worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 129,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,700.85. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $7,537,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,582,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,135,998.60. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,401 shares of company stock valued at $21,687,330 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Vital Farms Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ VITL opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

