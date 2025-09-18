Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,409 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Doximity by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $85.21.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,649.50. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Doximity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

