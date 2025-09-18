Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 768 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CINF opened at $154.48 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

