Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 1,739 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,254,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $324,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:ADM opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

